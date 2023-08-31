To the editor: The mission statement for the village of Grafton is “Quality life, Naturally.”
The placement of 135 (Jan. 24 VOG Planning Commission agenda) apartment style dwellings in the Grafton Triangle does not provide a quality living environment. Too many dwellings in a very small area.
The closing of Grafton Avenue, a major traffic artery from the northeast side of Grafton, will cause numerous traffic issues. Sunset Subdivision, Grafton High School and administration building all enter and exit in the proposed development.
Anyone who lives in Grafton knows the long backups on Highway 60 heading west between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Closing Grafton Avenue will just compound this problem. Having semi trucks turning right at 17th Avenue and heading west on 60 will make a bad situation worse.
The next issue is all the students using this very dangerous intersection. In the proposed plan, all students will be subject to all the traffic currently on 17th Avenue and now all the traffic on Grafton Avenue.
Other issues include, drainage and existing utilities, to name a few.
Village of Grafton staff, trustees and Planning Commission, please understand this: GRAFTON AVENUE is NOT FOR SALE. This proposed development does not fit Grafton’s “Quality Life, Naturally” agenda.
Bob Meier - Grafton