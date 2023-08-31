To the editor: The Republican party just continues its push toward authoritarianism and fascism. They are banning books from school libraries. They are banning the teaching of America’s racist past. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wants to raise the voting age to 21. Republicans want to make it harder for college students to vote. Actually, they want to make it harder for everyone to vote. They are taking away women's reproductive freedom in many places. They are attempting to force their Christian religion on all Americans. But all Americans are not Christians. We’re Buddhists and Hindus, Jews and Muslims and many of us are secular. Republicans want to take away the rights of transgender citizens and LGBTQ citizens.
They constantly fight their petty culture wars. Are they scared of anyone who is different? Or is it just hatred that drives them? The current frontrunner for the Republican nominee for president for 2024 is Donald Trump. He was impeached twice and attempted a coup to remain in power after he lost the 2020 election. He led a violent insurrection against our country. He has now been indicted four times and is facing a total of 91 felony counts. Trump continues to tell the same tired lies about the last election.
What drives this unholy obsession by Republicans of Donald Trump? Their party used to boast about supporting law and order. They claimed to be tough on crime. That is clearly no longer the case. Trump's crimes and his lies are now accepted by a majority of Republicans. Grand old party? Not any more.
James Korthals - Cedarburg