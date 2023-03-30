To the editor: Following State Sen. Alberta Darling’s resignation last December, the April 4 election takes on special significance for voters of the 8th Senate District. It provides a clear choice between one candidate who stands for good, representative government, and one who panders unapologetically to special interests and corporate sponsors. That’s why I’m throwing my enthusiastic support behind Jodi Habush-Sinykin.
My opposition to her Republican challenger Rep. Dan Knodl is a matter of record. He’s a right wing extremist who tried persuading Vice President Pence to illegally decertify results of the November 2020 presidential election, and who is an unabashed servant of ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council.
Much of the organization’s agenda is highly controversial and runs contrary to the public interest. This includes bills aimed at privatizing education and healthcare, rolling back environmental regulations and limiting consumer protections. Most recently, ALEC adopted a policy aimed at repealing the 17th Amendment, which provides for the direct election of U.S. senators.
I’ve lived in the 8th Senate District much of my adult life. I worked as community and governmental relations liaison in UWM’s Division of University Relations, and as a legislative aide in Wisconsin’s 7th Senate District. As such, I feel qualified to say that Rep. Knodl is an ineffectual legislator, and a regressive candidate who can only be counted upon to continue favoring the wealthy, powerful and privileged, as Sen. Darling did for nearly three decades, Don’t we deserve better?
Jodi Habush-Sinykin is a respected environmental attorney and small business owner who cares deeply about creating and retaining good paying jobs, ensuring public safety and protecting women’s reproductive rights. Unlike her challenger, she can be counted upon to work for the betterment of all district residents — not just those with deep pockets, or who lean heavily to the right!
Kiernan Butz
Germantown