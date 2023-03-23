To the editor: Although I will not be running for re-election this spring, I am excited to announce my full support for two candidates who I believe bring the experience, quality and values that we need on our school board: Connie Kincaide and Kate Erickson.
Connie and Kate understand that our board’s core focus should be putting our students and our community first.
From actively attending board meetings, running for elected offices, volunteerism in the school district, for the city and with the county, Connie and Kate are two individuals that are public servants in every sense and deserve your vote.
We need people on our school board who recognize and support the incredible work that our educators and staff do every day in our schools. We need people who understand the importance of uplifting our public education system, and who will bring integrity, honesty, and transparency to this position. Connie and Kate are those candidates.
I have full confidence that, if elected, they will do everything they can to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard and respected, and that they’ll do what’s best for our children and our community. Thank you neighbors for your vote last spring and for giving your full consideration of my endorsements of Connie Kincaide and Kate Erickson in this election cycle. Vote Connie and Kate on or before April 4.
Hani Malek
Cedarburg