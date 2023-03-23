To the editor: As a parent of four children, three of whom have graduated or are in MTSD, I have been paying attention to the school board and Homestead over the last eight years. After the last few years, our students deserve the best we can give them in terms of education. A big part of that is the direction provided by the elected MTSD school board. Kate Barikmo, as a young, highly politicized teacher, left her education to engage in partisan political organizing during the 2016 presidential campaign. She has had no experience with a large complicated budget and has never paid property taxes, and is highly unqualified for the MTSD board.
As a union member, I think she has a conflict of interest related to judgment of personnel issues. Wendy Francour, in my opinion, is working to the best of her abilities and has the students’ interests in mind. However, the issues facing our district including declining academic achievement and a complicated budget, seem to be beyond Wendy’s comfort level.
Megan Heinzleman’s background in finance and as an attorney, makes her an ideal candidate to review the district’s budget and provide constructive solutions. Sergey Babakhanov, as an immigrant and small business owner, provides a great perspective. We have many local immigrants from former Soviet-bloc countries and their perspective embracing freedoms that they escaped communism to find can be valuable on the board. Sergey’s budgetary experience will be an asset, as well as his perspective as a parent.
To sum, Kate is clearly unqualified. While I appreciate Wendy’s dedication and past service, I find the current circumstances to require more fiscal experience and experience with the modern challenges our children face. Megan and Sergey are therefore the best candidates due to their history with our community, their educational background, budgetary experience, and unique perspectives.
Andrea Lorenz
Mequon