To the editor: Once again we have an election that presents a choice between an extreme Republican and a rational and intelligent candidate, Janet Protasiewicz. Let’s remember that Daniel Kelly was appointed by Scott Walker in 2016, not elected. When Kelly did run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020, he lost to Jill Karofsky. Since then, Kelly was paid $120,000 by the Wisconsin Republican Party and the Republican National Committee for work as a consultant. Kelly also was involved in the fake elector scheme in Wisconsin, part of Donald Trump’s illegal coup when Trump tried to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. Daniel Kelly cannot be trusted as a judge on our Supreme Court.
Please vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court. And while we’re at the polls, those of us in Cedarburg should vote for two competent, experienced candidates for the Cedarburg School Board, Kate Erickson and Connie Kincaide. Vote early or vote on Tuesday, April 4.
James Korthals
Cedarburg