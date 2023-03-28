To the editor: The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 4 will have a serious, years long impact both culturally and economically on Wisconsin citizens. The two candidates are Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz. Dan Kelly, appointed by Gov.
Scott Walker, served four years on the court and cast votes according to Wisconsin constitutional law. Protasiewicz served on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court with reported questionable behavior.
In an interview (WKOWTV), she claimed she embraces the progressive label. Leftists have co-opted this word, progressive, for socialism — a disfigured, diseased imagination with contempt for intellectual liberty. She also insinuated for certain issues (i.e., abortion) that make their way to the court, she may need to put her thumb on the scale, arbitrarily ruling. As a judge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Dan Kelly has and will uphold Wisconsin Constitutional Law; Protasiewicz will not; Dan Kelly will uphold parents’ inalienable rights; she will not; Dan Kelly will support girls’ and women's rights in athletics without biological males’ infringements; she will not; Dan Kelly will support a culture of life for pre-born children and all people; she will not.
The progressive view of culture is one of tyranny, ruthless destruction of freedom — individual, religious, cultural, economic.
Dan Kelly will advance constitutional principles of liberty and justice, the rule of law and support institutions of merit, as he has already proven himself.
Wisconsin citizens must be made to care in this election. Vote April 4 for a constitutional originalist for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Vote for Dan Kelly.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.'
Edmund Burke.
Preserve Wisconsin Constitutional Liberty. Vote for Dan Kelly April 4, 2023.
“Vigilance is the price of liberty.”
Thomas Jefferson.
Barbara C. Duff
Grafton