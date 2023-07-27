To the editor: I went to the Kids from Wisconsin show on Thursday at Thiensville Park. The kids and the show they put on were wonderful. I do not know where they get their energy.
The audience was another thing. The people behind me did not stop talking during the entire show. To add insult to injury, the person next to me had his phone ring and he actually answered it and talked to whoever called. All this, even though the standard announcement was made before the start of the show to turn your devices off. In addition to all of that, the ladies in the food pavilion also talked throughout the entire show spoiling my total enjoyment of the concert.
I do not know what happened to common sense and common courtesy. It seems everyone today is only concerned for themselves, not giving any thought to how their actions affect others. I wonder if these people who talked during the entire concert do so when going to the symphony or an indoor concert. It seems people think because the concert is outside, the rules of decorum and common courtesy go out the window.
Tom Daub - Thiensville