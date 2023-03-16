To the editor: Residents of the Cedarburg School District deserve to have a school board that will work to put our students and our community first. That’s why I am supporting Connie Kincaide and Kate Erickson on April 4th.
Connie and Kate understand that the role of a public official is to listen, to bridge differences and to work to ensure that our district and community is a place where everyone is welcome and can thrive. From their extensive involvement in our community, to their background and experience in education, Connie and Kate have demonstrated the passion and commitment that we should expect from our local officials.
Our school board sorely needs people on it who understand what it’s like to be in the classroom. We need people on that board who pay attention to the details and who are prepared for the job. We need people on that board who will listen to our residents and who will work to unite us rather than pushing policies or ideas that are meant to divide us. Connie and Kate are those candidates.
If elected, Connie and Kate will work to make sure every student has the tools and resources that they need to succeed, that your hard-earned money is being used wisely and responsibly, that we are working to attract and retain our best educators and staff, and that our board is more open, responsive, and transparent.
That’s why I’ll be voting for Connie and Kate and you should too.
Dan Larsen
Cedarburg