To the editor: Connie Kincaide and Kate Erickson would be stellar additions to the Cedarburg School Board. Both candidates are dedicated to this district and familiar with school district operations as parents of CSD students. I appreciate their interest in improving board transparency.
Connie has continually advocated for allowing public comment at school board committee meetings, which the board does not currently allow. Kate has livestreamed general school board meetings as well as committee meetings, which the board does not do, for over a year. I frequently attend school board meetings and can honestly say that both Connie and Kate attend more school board meetings than some of our current board members. They know what issues are important in our school district. Connie and Kate are also knowledgeable about board policies and the school district budget and can hit the ground running if elected.
Both Connie and Kate have viewpoints and expertise that are missing from the current board. Connie is more active volunteering in our schools and community than anyone I know. Her leadership positions on the Parkview Elementary PTO and in the community as well as her advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be an asset on the board. Kate is a college professor and can apply her expertise towards improving student achievement and supporting our teachers. She also serves on the Milwaukee FBI Community Roundtable and believes the safety of our students and teachers is critical. Connie and Kate aren’t afraid to answer tough questions and to reach out to others who have different viewpoints.
If you want to elect the two most qualified candidates on the ballot, please vote for Connie and Kate. Their commitment to our school district is unparalleled.
Suzy McManus
Cedarburg