To the editor: Sen. Dan Knodl’s recent opinion requires a look into the “Rocky-Bullwinkle wayback-machine” for legislative history.
Knodl’s concern: Evers is overreaching line-item vetoes 51 times. Walker used this 99 times.
Knodl resurrects Gov. Doyle made mistakes using gas, vehicle registration taxes to balance Wisconsin’s budget. Back then Republican lawmakers made this transfer possible to pay for schools, other programs. Walker’s legislature removed it.
Knodl employs that the “Vanna White, Frankenstein Vetoes” allows Evers to flip words in legislation. Flipping words began with Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson.
Knodl’s concern with low-income taxpayers benefiting from Evers’ tax reductions is that higher-income earners will suffer. Knodl wants to use Wisconsin’s monetary surplus to give taxpayers payback. These reimbursements will sacrifice benefits for childcare, education, health care. Knodl forgets: Evers and Baldwin (D-WI) made access to federal funding to provide $80 million to Wisconsin’s small business owners.
Knodl overlooks Wisconsin’s public- school funding, a combination of revenues: property taxes, state and federal funding. He fails to recall his GOP legislature recently rejected funding for the University of Wisconsin, the flagship of higher education. Walker slashed state funding for higher education, including twoyear campuses now in peril.
Now with Evers budget, Wisconsin roads, bridges, infrastructure will benefit from $100 million for improvement of county highways, town roads, city, and village streets and $150 million for agricultural roads benefiting Wisconsin’s farmers.
Knodl has an undesirable history on health care. He is negative on women’s reproductive rights; adverse to an expectant mother’s health; limiting doctors’ ability to practice; eliminating youth learning human growth/development; supports medically inaccurate junk information. MAGA supporters believed Covid-19 was a bioweapon.
Knodl stated in a recent PBS interview he will use his legislator influence on judiciary impeachment.
Unfortunately, voters got what they wished for. It is all there, in the “wayback-machine.”
Ken Bretl - Fredonia