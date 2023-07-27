To the editor: I am disappointed that the Ozaukee County News Graphic is giving such a voice to Sen. Knodl. It should not be forgotten that Knodl was one of 15 Wisconsin lawmakers who signed a letter to Mike Pence urging the vice president to delay certifying the results of the 2020 election to give state legislators a chance to overturn results in their states.
It is hard to understand how Mr. Knodl could have been appointed chair of the Wisconsin State Senate committee overseeing elections.
Michael J. Bennett - Mequon