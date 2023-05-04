An acquaintance called me last week and asked if I knew that May 1 to 6 was Municipal Clerk Appreciation Week? I sheepishly replied, “No.” She knew that I voted in every election and maybe just assumed that I knew about Clerk Appreciation Week. She then went on to ask me whether I was doing anything for our clerk? That made me think, do I even know what our municipal clerks do to ensure the integrity of our elections and that they run smoothly?
Lately it seems that the only things we hear about are “stolen elections,” tampered voting machines, people voting multiple times, registering under someone else’s name or incompetent voters who are voting. So I thought, I’ll call our clerk here in Mequon and find out how our elections are run? How secure are they? When I reached her on the phone, WOW, did I get an education — which I thought needed to be shared.
Although all election ballots seem to have the same format to the voters — we see the elected positions available and the candidates’ names listed for each open position. Then we mark the circle for the candidates we want. That seems pretty simple. However, there are all different kinds of elections, and they are all handled differently. There are local and non-partisan elections that are held in April with their primaries in February. There are federal and partisan elections, which are held in November with their primaries held in August. For November elections, our clerk must estimate the numbers of ballots she will need and order these in June, even before the primaries are held, in order to assure that we will have enough ballots available for printing in the November election. Then there are special elections, which are called by the governor for open seats. We will have one of these for the Assembly seat vacated by Dan Knodl when he was elected to the State Senate in April. We still don’t know when that one will be held.
Our municipal clerk in Mequon, Caroline Fochs, doesn’t manage and oversee this alone. She has one full-time and a part-time deputy clerk, working in City Hall with her, as well as 170 trained and paid poll workers, who manage and oversee eight polling sites around the city. Last year, she provided 34 separate training opportunities to poll workers and staff. Together they make sure that our elections are safe, secure and run smoothly. On election days, they are at the polling sites by 6 a.m. and often don’t leave until midnight, even though the polling sites are only open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What about election integrity? Can we trust our election process? I found the checks, double checks and triple checks are everywhere: Poll workers physically touch and count every ballot and match the final total to the number shown on the voting machines at every polling site before closing.
Poll workers check their voter and machine numbers every hour to make sure they are matching.
If the numbers don’t match, they must give an explanation as to why there is a discrepancy. (Discrepancies between the voter totals and the machines can happen when situations arise, such as a voter number accidentally being skipped or if someone takes a ballot and decides to leave without voting, because he doesn’t know any of candidates).
Absentee ballots are checked three times before going into machines at the polls — twice by staff and once by poll workers. They are checked for accuracy of information and completeness before they can be counted. Also, this way they make sure there are no duplicates from the same address.
For residential care facilities, someone in each facility is trained to assist residents who are capable of voting. Then there are teams of specially trained poll workers who go to each facility twice during the voting process to assist residents, to ensure that everyone who wants to vote has the ability to cast their ballot.
But how do they ensure that those who are ineligible to vote, don’t vote?
When people register and vote, besides requiring a photo ID, they ask people twice whether they are citizens, because non-citizens can’t vote.
They double check lists for people excluded from voting, such as felons or those deemed incompetent.
What about the voting machines — how accurate are they?
Physical audits are done on the actual voting machines after every November election with a sampling of wards from the city. A group of volunteers come in to hand count ballots and check that ballot totals match with the voting machines to ensure that the machines are tabulating properly.
An election isn’t complete, even after the voting and counts are done. It takes weeks to go through and finalize an audit to assure accuracy, which is then sent to the state. By then, it’s almost time to start getting ready for the next election.
We should feel good about our elections here in Mequon and I am sure they are the same all over Ozaukee County. Caroline Fochs has been doing this work for over 20 years, with nine years here in Mequon. Let’s all thank our Municipal Clerks this week for the work they have been doing for all of us to maintain our election integrity.
Beth Bauer, along with Cheryle Rebholz, organize an area chapter of Better Together, which seeks to unite and depolarize Americans.