To the editor: Another day and another sighting of Mark Gierl knocking on doors to visit residents in District 5. As a resident of District 5, this comes as no surprise. Since Mark’s first term as alderman, he’s been pro-active in seeking out residents’ opinions on important issues facing our neighborhood and the city. He’s been a refreshing change and an important asset in navigating the offices of City Hall. He has consistently shown that when it comes time to vote on issues, he’s always a resident’s ally.
— Anne Paprocki, Mequon