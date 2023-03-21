To the editor: In the upcoming school board election, I feel it’s vital to vote our values, so I'll be voting for Kate Barikmo. She embodies what makes Mequon-Thiensville great. As an educator, she experiences firsthand what our children need to succeed. As a volunteer emergency medical technician, Kate knows how to think creatively, work with a team and apply situational awareness to community objectives. I have witnessed Kate’s interactions with residents who have met and asked her questions. She spends more time listening and doesn't talk over you. Kate acknowledges your concerns and doesn’t ignore or discard you. She will work tirelessly for all residents of our community. Please join me in voting Kate Barikmo in the spring school board election. katebarikmoformtsd.com.
— Ryan Lucas, Mequon