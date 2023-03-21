To the editor: Mary McIntyre’s “Letter to the Editor in the March 9 paper attacking alderman Gierl was angry, irrational and uninformed.
During the last six years, Alderman Gierl has missed just one regularly scheduled Common Council meeting. That would make his attendance record the best of all aldermen.
The meetings on the Ulao Creek Neighborhood referred to were NOT regular scheduled Common Council meetings. Mark advised staff that he could attend any time, except Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as he had committed months earlier to a volunteer project helping battered and abused women on those evenings.
Subsequently, the Ulao Creek meetings were scheduled for either Tuesday or Thursday evening. Each time, staff briefed Mark the following day and Mark spoke with attending residents getting their input on the pertinent issues.
Shortly before the Ulao rezoning was made public, a developer floated an idea for development. Mark believed it was a thoughtful design however he had not heard directly from a majority of residents, the rezoning was not complete and consequently the idea was tabled.
After hearing from residents, Alderman Gierl issued the following statement, “During the next few days dozens of residents who were opposed contacted me. They bought their properties under the current zoning and trusted the city would stand by its zoning code.” “As your alderman and as a matter of principle, I have always put residents first. Therefore, I no longer support the rezoning.”
That same day Alderman Gierl called the developer letting them know their plan was unacceptable. The revised plan came back with just the Ascension building matching the recommended rezoning, with the remaining 36 acres reserved for single family homes. That plan was subsequently approved 6-2 by the Common Council.
Knowing these facts, what could an alderman have done better?
Re-elect Mark Gierl Alderman District 5.
— A. Bruce Duncan, Mequon