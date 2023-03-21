To the editor: There’s nothing like a public record to help guide your choice in local aldermanic races. For three terms, Mark Gierl has served as an alderman who puts the city of Mequon residents first. He’s a champion of low taxes, preserving green space, respecting our zoning codes and ensuring that development is in the best interest of the residents of Mequon. Mark is a much welcome “dig-in and roll up your sleeves” kind of alderman who not only seeks out residents’ opinions but digs deep for the true facts on issues that come before our city. As the city looks ahead to plans for developing Port Washington Road from Highland to Pioneer Road, we need Mark Gierl on our side. We can count on him to help ensure that the needs and wants of residents are kept in the forefront of any development discussions that could permanently alter the entire natural character of this area.
I encourage a vote for Gierl on April 4th.
— Kim Steinbrenner, Mequon