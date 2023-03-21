To the editor: The beauty of nonpartisan seats is that the majority of issues brought up in those board rooms are by and large ones that all “sides” agree are important, and can find common ground. Regardless of party affiliation (if any) — the decisions made should benefit as many people as possible.
As someone that has participated in committee and board meetings for several years, I have seen first-hand that the best work is done by individuals that actively reach across a real or perceived political divide.
Elected representatives should not be espousing only one form of leadership, one form of patriotism or a superiority over their neighbors.
It is not the role of a board member or any elected official to belittle members of our Cedarburg community that give of their time, talents and resources — whatever their political affiliation or personal beliefs may be.
You deserve better. In this election, you have two votes to cast for the Cedarburg School District (CSD) Board of Education. It is my hope that you vote for myself and candidate Kate Erickson.
It isn’t my expectation that Ms. Erickson and I will agree on everything that comes before a board. However, I'm confident that two individuals who are highly involved in their community, have a stake in the success of the district, both as taxpayers and parents of CSD students, understand the policies, procedures and mission of our school district, and have displayed a proven record of showing up for all constituents is what you as a voter deserve.
On or before April 4, vote for the first name — Kate Erickson — and fourth name — Connie Kincaide, on your ballot.
Learn more: ConnieKincaide.com. Follow: https://facebook.com/ConnieKincaideforSchoolBoard.
I am proud to live in Cedarburg and would be honored to represent you.
— Connie Kincaide Cedarburg