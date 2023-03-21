To the editor: School boards should be nonpartisan. However, one candidate running for Mequon-Thiensville School Board, Kate Barikmo, is anything but nonpartisan. She is too politically extreme for school board membership in M-T School District.
She previously touted herself as being a current member of Emerge WI, a leftist political organization that trains progressives for public office, according to her now scrubbed social media work history. She admits to being a member of the teachers union at Shorewood School District, a clear conflict of interest, I think, in the eyes of parents and taxpayers. Teachers’ unions have had a history of planting union members on school boards to pass agendas favorable to their membership at a detriment to taxpayers. Kate’s work history, as described on her social media pages, shows she has been a continual political activist for the Democrat Party over several years and elections. Additionally, when asked if parents should be informed or if the district should seek permission if their child wants to change names or use pronouns, Kate said, “No. We should honor our students as whole individuals who are allowed to explore their own identity.” Essentially, parents should not have a say!
Further, Director of Curriculum of Instruction in Shorewood is Mike Joynt, the brother of MTSD’s superintendent. This creates another conflict of interest as school boards should be the oversight for its administration. Vote no on Kate April 4th, she’s too extreme for MTSD!
— Denise M. Seyfer, Thiensville