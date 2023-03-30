To the editor: January 5, 2021: Attempted to interfere with the smooth transition of power as required by law. He violated his oath to support both the Wisconsin and U.S. Constitution by signing a letter asking Vice President Pence not to certify the 2020 election as required by state and federal law. That letter stated, “There are extensive and well-founded accusations,” and it goes on, stating there is “evidence of a coordinated and structured multi-state effort to undermine state law.” However, after two years of investigation by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, costing the taxpayers over $2 million, no evidence was found.
July 2015: Tried to reduce access to public records that are paid for by the public. Wisconsin legislators already are the only state officials exempted from public records retention and voting transparency. As assistant majority leader, he put forward a bill to take this even further — to expand exemptions to other people and public records, but there was a public outcry. This past year, one legislator on the Joint Finance Committee was able to vote anonymously and take no responsibility, for stopping allocated funds going to the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust for the purchase of Cedar Gorge Clay, the last major piece of land on Lake Michigan for our communities. But because of legislator exemptions and lack of responsible transparency, we don’t know who did this and we never will.
October 2008: Charged with falsifying campaign material before the Washington County Circuit Court. If convicted he was facing up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine for making at least four false statements on his campaign material, including listing one dead person as a supporter. He admitted falsifying his campaign material, but called it “a mistake.” The charge was changed to a citation for disorderly conduct.
Does Dan Knodl deserve our votes?
June Allison
Fox Point