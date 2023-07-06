To the editor: At the Monday, June 26 Cedarburg Common Council meeting, Agenda Item 8.D was “Discussion and possible action on Ordinance No. 2023-07 re-naming the Diversity Committee to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.”
A request was made prior to the meeting that discussion be postponed until after the Diversity Committee had a chance to meet on July 6.
A motion to postpone the discussion was made. This motion was then amended to include a discussion on whether the Diversity Committee should be a city committee.
The amended motion passed, and may be an item on the July 10. Common Council agenda.
What this means: If you have found value in the city of Cedarburg Diversity Committee, council members and our mayor need to hear from you prior to July 10.
You can use this link to contact council members and the mayor: https://www.cityofcedarburg.wi.gov/common-council. The Diversity Committee helps to foster a safe environment for conversations that benefit our community and has provided educational opportunities that have seen both community support and high attendance. If you have benefited from those events, council members and Mayor O’Keefe hearing about your experiences is imperative in ensuring the committee is afforded the opportunity to continue serving residents.
Please consider attending the next Diversity Committee meeting held on July 6 (today) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89682327067 and once again — contacting your representatives and sharing your experiences with them prior to July 10.
Connie Kincaide - Cedarburg