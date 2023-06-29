To the editor: The Cedarburg and Grafton American Legion Auxiliary Units want to thank everyone who participated in the sixth annual Sweat4Vets Post-to-Post Walk on May 20. This year’s event benefited the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.
We would like to especially recognize and thank our Premiere Sponsors, New Life Church Grafton and Oasis Senior Advisors.
Other Event Sponsors include: Associated Bank Aurora Medical Center Grafton Spectrum Investment Advisors Cedarburg American Legion Post 288 Cedarburg Sons of the American Legion Squadron 288 Suburban Motors The Hamilton at Cedar Creek Levy & Levy SC NSeven Coffee Company Meijer Blain’s Farm & Fleet Kaysen Realty Valuation Eernisse Funeral Home Rychtik Welding Flipside Café & Grill Juice’s Ghost Town The Bridge Inn Kwik Trip Ladd Agency Port Washington Lions Club Cedarburg Auto Dr. James Becker DDS Oasis Healthcare Harbor Freight Riteway Bus Service Stagecoach Inn Municipal Partners: City of Cedarburg Village of Grafton City of Cedarburg Fire Department Village of Grafton Fire Department Cedarburg Police Department Village of Grafton Police Department Town of Grafton Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department Grafton Park & Recreation Department Thank you to the 600+ registered participants. Your support of our veterans and our event is greatly appreciated.
Cedarburg American Legion Auxiliary
Sandy Mack, Maggie Geiger and Doralee Piering - Grafton American Legion Auxiliary
Amy Luft and Carolyn Schweitzer