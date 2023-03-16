To the editor: In 1987, President Ronald Regan proclaimed March National Disabilities Awareness Month. The proclamation invites us to provide understanding, encouragement and opportunities to assist persons with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives.
On Saturday, March 4, an awesome dinner-dance for community members with disabilities was coordinated by the Cedarburg High School Community Service Program, along with Mel’s Charities. Staff and volunteers from other organizations, including Portal, inc., also assisted.
Following the pandemic gap, the dinner dance returned providing magical moments of great music, food, dancing and friendship.
Verna Myers, lawyer/author/trainer and inclusion strategist states: “Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance. Belonging is dancing like no one is watching.”
Thank you Cedarburg High School Community Service students, teacher advisors — including Patty Clapper — and Mel’s Charities for a memorable evening of welcoming and fun.
On March 10, 2023, Portal, inc. celebrated 58 years in Ozaukee County providing services and supports to people with developmental disabilities to be included by working, volunteering and enjoying community life in meaningful ways.
Carole Stuebe
Executive Director Portal, inc./Grafton