To the editor: Previously published letters to the editor regarding next week’s special election for the Assembly District 24 seat seem to ignore the outstanding resume of the conservative Republican candidate, Supervisor Paul Melotik. Paul Melotik’s decades of public contributions serving the residents of Ozaukee County are overwhelming. Melotik has been an Ozaukee County supervisor since 2012, vice chair of the County Board — 2016present, Traffic/Safety Committee chair, town of Grafton supervisor, Jail Literacy Board member, Grafton Library Board, youth sports coach for St. Joseph’s School, Carroll College, Grafton Soccer Club and Grafton High School, to name just a few.
Melotik offered all this volunteer service to the community while owning and running several businesses in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties and providing employment for our neighbors.
In contrast, his opponent’s slick web page offers a tired, canned check box of Democrat Party talking points, while our current Democrat governor vetoes returning the millions of dollars of excess tax revenues collected and commits the taxpayers to 402 years of annual tax INCREASES with his creative veto pen. This is precisely why it is important to keep Assembly District 24 seat in Republican control.
Paul Melotik has a proven record of common sense fiscal policies and tireless public volunteer work.
Where is Bob Tatterson’s human contact with the citizens of the 24th District? I see none!
As a 37-year resident of Ozaukee County, I am voting for Paul Melotik on July 18 and encourage you to join me.
Bruce Duncan - Mequon