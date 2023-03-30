To the editor: The Mequon-Thiensville School District lies at the center of our community. Families rely on our local schools to equip their children for their chosen future endeavors. Taxpayers depend on the district to preserve its outstanding reputation, which keeps the mill rate low so the assessed values of their homes stay high and taxes stay low.
Wendy Francour’s leadership, through tough choices and challenges, in the face of accolades and attacks, offers what a worthy public servant requires: wisdom. That she is willing to run for school board again is a testament to her undying commitment to all of us who live here. Above all, Wendy prioritizes students’ needs and promotes respectful, two-way communication, including listening to those who disagree.
I have witnessed Wendy’s ability to look at a situation from a fresh angle and see a solution where others see only roadblocks. Likewise, she has vision — considering how today’s decisions and direction will affect the future. We need her. She brings passion, experience, and dedication to her role, keeps politics out of her approach to the work, and understands the immense responsibility of serving on the school board.
Sharing my personal view as a mom of two Homestead graduates and long-time resident of Mequon, I urge all to vote for Wendy Francour and to carefully consider which other candidate will be able to lead well in a polarized time period when our kids need non-partisan advocates for their education, not political agendas.
Angelina Cicero
Mequon