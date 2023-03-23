To the editor: I have to admit I’ve been procrastinating about writing this endorsement of Gregg Bach as he runs for alderman in District Five.
It’s not what you may be thinking. My hesitation is not about Gregg being the best possible candidate. There’s not a single doubt in my mind about that. No, my hesitation is which words to use to describe him. As a former colleague, I have seen him in action and there are just too many accomplishments to convey in this space. Certainly, I must include the adjectives genuine, trustworthy, collaborative and fair. Gregg listens to all sides of an issue and then moves ahead to do what he believes is correct, undeterred by any personal or partisan considerations.
I’ve also had the opportunity to know of Gregg’s involvement with the Lymphoma & Leukemia Society. He recently completed a six-year board term and for several years has participated in the Society’s Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour to help raise funds for the cause. He is a committed and caring advocate who rides on behalf of family and friends affected by blood cancer.
Gregg’s record and achievements as a community leader speak for themselves. Please consider voting for Gregg for 5th District alderman. Let’s put his experience and skills to work on our behalf.
Elaine C. Sweet
Mequon