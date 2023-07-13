To the editor: On July 18, there is an election for the open State Assembly Seat for the 24th Assembly District. Paul Melotik is the BEST candidate for that position. I have worked with Paul over 10 years in county government. Paul is currently the vice chair on the Ozaukee County Board. During that time, Paul has proven to be a strong conservative who believes in fiscally responsible government. He is ethical, a strong leader and has a high level of integrity.
Paul also gives back to the community by holding many volunteer positions. Paul can be trusted to represent the residents in district 24. His many accomplishments as an elected official and successful businessman makes him extremely qualified to be your next state representative. He listens to his constituents and always asks their opinions. Vote for Paul Melotik for State Assembly on Tuesday, July 18.
Lee Schlenvogt - Chairman of the Board Ozaukee County