To the editor: Paul Melotik has served the citizens of Ozaukee County on the Ozaukee County Board for 11 years. I have served with him the past five. We have both been elected repeatedly to leadership positions by our peers on the Board and serve together on the Executive Committee. Paul is a pragmatic, collaborative, principled leader. He looks at all sides of an issue, listens to others’ opinions, yet doesn't cave to political pressure. As a small businessman, Paul has practical, real world experience on how effective organizations run, and he brings that experience to government. As a fiscal conservative and chairman of the Finance Committee, Paul is constantly examining how the government spends money to best serve its citizens. We have been blessed by his service on our County Board and we need leaders like Paul Melotik in Madison.
I am confident that the voters of Paul's district will choose him to be their state representative on July 18. He will prove to be a very good choice.
Marty Wolf - Cedarburg