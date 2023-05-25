To the editor: Recently in the Milwaukee Journal, there was an article about the fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused three hospitalizations and one death. The source of the drugs was from Representative Brooks’ bar in Saukville. While he cannot control what happens inside the bar with his patrons, he could help these patrons and constituents get some help.
This help could be within Governor Evers’ proposed state budget from which the Republicans removed 545 items. The governor’s budget has items for drug rehab within the Medicaid bill. Maybe even allowing more money for education would help the victims get a better job rather than sell and do drugs at the representatives bar.
This drug issue is not just a Milwaukee problem as the representative suggests at his town hall meetings. It also is here, just as gun issues are and is also part of the problems and yet another item that got cut from the governor’s budget.
Representative Brooks should remember that the voters are watching.
Ted Poull
Saukville