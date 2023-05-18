To the editor: In Tennessee, Republicans in the State Legislature expelled two Black lawmakers for standing up for common sense gun regulations. In Montana, a transgender lawmaker was banned from the House floor by Republicans for, apparently, being transgender. In Florida, books are banned for merely mentioning a gay character. In Texas, Republican lawmakers are threatening to defund public libraries all together, keeping citizens uninformed and uneducated.
Republicans in some states are promoting Christian nationalism, not realizing that in America the Constitution promises freedom of and freedom from religion. Note to Republicans: we're not all Christians. We’re Buddhists and Muslims and Hindus and Jews and many Americans are secular as well.
In New York, Republican congressman George Santos, who lied his way into office, has been charged by the Justice Department with 13 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and lying to the US House. Across the country, Republicans are passing voter suppression laws, making it harder to vote, based on lies of widespread voter fraud. Republicans are banning abortion and forcing woman to bear children.
And there’s Donald Trump. He was impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives. He attempted a coup to stay in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. He incited a violent insurrection against our country. He stole classified documents from the White House which the FBI had to retrieve. He was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts in New York. The former Trump University was fined $25 million for defrauding students. The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million for tax fraud. And Trump was just found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay his accuser $5 million.
The fact that, according to recent polling, Trump is the front runner for the Republican nomination to be a candidate for president again, in addition to the facts stated above, tells us all we need to know about the Republican party. They are not interested in governing. They crave power. And they use voter suppression, gerrymandering, conspiracy theories, misinformation, disinformation and outright lies to get it. Today’s Republican Party is now a party of authoritarianism and fascism. Those of us who value freedom and democracy cannot allow a corrupt and dishonest man like Trump to be in power ever again.
We must not allow the Republican party to take away women’s rights, to take away LGBTQ rights, or to take away our voting rights.
We must stay vigilant and informed. We must always vote.
James Korthals
Cedarburg