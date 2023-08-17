To the editor: I lived in Michigan for 40 years. I have voted in proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot in “binding referendums.” Wisconsin does not have binding referendums, only advisory questions. In November of 2022, Michigan voted in this direct democracy for the “Right to Reproductive Freedom.” It passed with 56.66% favor. True to form, a Trump-aligned organization challenged the outcome. The recount added 116 favoring abortion rights and seven ‘no’ votes.
A year ago, the voters in Republican-majority Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment to ban abortion. Last week, in a strategy to avert democracy, Ohio Republicans attempted to pass a constitutional amendment requiring a super-majority vote (60%) on any amendment to their constitution. The purpose was to undermine a November vote on abortion rights. It failed by 14 percentage points. Ohioans will vote on the issue and a simple majority will prevail. Last April, Wisconsin overwhelmingly voted for the Supreme Court justice candidate who acknowledged reproductive choice and fair maps as democratic rights.
So, how do Wisconsin Republicans respond to this? Republican Robin Vos is floating impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz should she not recuse herself on these issues. Scott Walker proposes that the voting age be raised, shutting out the young voters. It’s very apparent that Republicans have trouble with the concept of majority rule. They won’t say clearly that Donald Trump lost the election and he incited a riot at the Capitol. My own Wisconsin senator, Republican Dan Knodl, signed a letter to Pence urging him to not certify the Presidential election results.
Republicans and the conservative cause are losing ground. They deserve it because, under Walker, they created unfair voting maps. Perhaps this new Supreme Court will rule for the will of the majority here in Wisconsin. It’s our only path to a balanced democracy.
Nancy Camden - Mequon