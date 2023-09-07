To the editor: James Korthal’s letter “Grand Old Party Not So Grand” from Aug. 31 was spot on.
According to the Associated Press, Republicans in Madison want to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz. On what grounds, I’d sure like to know. Are they afraid of losing their gerrymandered empires? Apparently, if you mark the wrong name on your ballot, it shouldn’t count.
Don’t get me started on Scott Walker wanting the voting age raised to 21. It’s okay to serve in the military at 18, but don’t think about voting, according to Scotty.
I’ve contacted both Duey Stroebel and Rob Brooks expressing my view about the G.O.P.’s apparent hatred of democracy, and as of this writing, I haven’t received a response. That means, to me, that neither of them care, or they agree. My guess is the former.
By the way, has the state ever received an itemized bill from Gabelman for his million dollar windfall courtesy of Robin Vos? Nice work if you can get it.
The Party of Law and Order (Ha Ha Ha) is now nothing more than a cult of Donald J. Trump. Please prove me wrong.
Four more years of a Trump presidency will mean the end of democracy and the death of this Republic. It will be nothing more than a vengeance tour. He has said it himself.
Thomas J. Kandziora - Cedarburg