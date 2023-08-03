To the editor: There seems to be an impression lately that many Americans support Supreme Court decisions. Data shows otherwise.
Sixty-two percent of Americans have no confidence in the Court. Sixty-six percent disapprove of the decision to overturn Roe. Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont, California voted to protect abortion rights. Wisconsin elected Judge Protasiewicz, an advocate for women’s health care. The six-week abortion ban is questionable even though 12 U.S. states have approved. Many women do not realize pregnancy until the 12th week. Women should decide on their pregnancies and not lawmakers which the majority are men.
Judges Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett, each stated during nomination they would uphold Roe. Then they did not.
Judges Thomas and Gorsuch are cited taking financial gifts, real estate deals from those needing the Court’s favors. Kavanaugh and Trump were cited for past sexual misconduct. A jury found Trump liable for sexual assault.
Sixty-three court decisions determined Trump lost the election. Trump told Americans lies during his presidency including throughout the pandemic. Currently research reveals higher Covid deaths for Republican voters, including those in Wisconsin. Presently federal courts are investigating Trump with “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” for his efforts to overturn the election.
Mitch McConnell blocked Merick Garland to the Court.
Now Garland directs the DOJ. Special Council Jack Smith is indicting Trump and allies. Karma!
Some feel Biden made racist decisions nominating Blacks for the federal court. Actually only 11% of judges are African American. But, with respect to racists, Trump praised white nationalists, supremacists, and neo-Nazis as “very fine people, my people!”
Elections and nominations have consequences. After being hard-wired into conspiracy theories, GOP hard-liners seal themselves off from truth and reality.
Ken Bretl - Fredonia