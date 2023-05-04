To the editor: Recently a letter to the editor, “God help us, Tammy Baldwin is running for Senate again,” needs review.
Sen. Baldwin for over 10 years has earned her pay by voting nearly 100% of the time. Sen. Ron Johnson missed 123 roll call votes, the worst among lifetime records of senators. Rep. Grothman missed 91 votes. Baldwin votes not just for Wisconsin but for all Americans.
She is working for the following legislative Acts: Improving health insurance affordability; Assault weapons ban; background check expansion; Veteran support, outreach; military family nutrition access; Expanding agricultural exports; dairy pride; agriculture resilience; Supreme Court ethics, recusal and transparency’ Social Security fairness; Child labor prevention; children’s care protection; Women’s health protection Sen. Baldwin sponsored six veteran bills, is honored by Disabled American Veterans and earned $605 million for Oshkosh for military vehicle production. In opposition to the GOP budget, Baldwin supports strengthening Medicare and veteran benefits. As a member of seven veteran organizations, I’m aware of who turns words into action.
The writer’s real angst is in his final paragraph on Transgender or LGBTQ+. 6.1% of military members are of this community. 2% of children born in the U.S. are intersex. Not only does the child struggle with change, but the parents as well. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and 23 of her senate colleagues recognize the achievements and courage of the transgender community everywhere. She votes for Wisconsin, all Americans, and the Constitution’s “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”
Ted Poull - Saukville