To the editor: Republicans are not “defunding” Child Care Counts — the program is simply expiring as the federal money is exhausted, as intended. At the state level, Wisconsin is investing more in child care than before COVID. In the new budget, Republicans increased the income eligibility for the Wisconsin Shares program to 200% of the federal poverty level and lengthened the phase-out of the benefit at a cost of $22 million.
By contrast, the requested state-funded backfill of Child Care Counts is a cash handout to businesses. It’s not targeted at those with low or moderate income and does not require increased wages for staff or increased available slots for families. Child Care Counts was not designed to be a perpetual stream of state funds but rather a one-time gift of federal funds to keep the industry afloat during the lockdown. Family situations vary, but is it right to ask everyone, including those who make financial trade-offs to be a one-income household, to subsidize the child care costs of middle-and upper-income families?
As a state, we should look to reducing costs by tackling burdensome government overregulation. Wisconsin overly regulates the number of children allowed in a day care, square footage of the facility, licensing compliance and even limitations on disciplinary action. The unintended consequences of heavy government involvement are often higher costs, or even driving child care providers out of the market, without significantly improving quality. Parents want available slots more than they want attempted regulated perfection.
In meetings I've had, many in the child care industry have indicated they will oppose common-sense reforms that would bring down entry and operational costs. I understand why an industry wants to receive hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, but the industry's advocacy on Child Care Counts is better understood in this context.
Sen. Duey Stroebel - Cedarburg