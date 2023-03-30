To the editor: Many argue that school board elections should be nonpartisan, and I would tend to agree. However, the contrast between the Democratic and Republican parties has become quite distinct. A recent example is the passage of H.R. 6056, the Parents Bill of Rights, in which no Democrat voted for the bill.
The bill’s main goal is to make lesson plans and school curricula more accessible to parents thereby increasing the transparency of school curriculum. Which party a candidate supports, or which party supports a candidate is a great indicator of a person’s ideology. Ideology is the foundation for a person’s belief structure, heavily influencing their decision-making process, which is very relevant in deciding who you vote for.
In the Cedarburg School Board race, you have two candidates that are aligned with the Democrats and two that are aligned with the Republicans. There is no disputing that the “woke” ideologies that have caused much of the decay in our country, local communities and institutions are at the core of the Democratic party.
The Cedarburg School District is one of the most highly sought after school districts in Wisconsin, which is why many families aspire to move here, even those with “left” ideologies. The past and current school boards have fought hard to keep this school district focused on education vs. “woke” social justice programs. Many communities are fighting hard to gain back control of their schools with the goal of achieving what we already have here in Cedarburg.
Please vote for Sidney and Kubichka to stay the course and protect what so many other communities wish they had. No matter who you vote for, please vote because not voting is as insulting as seeing “Americans” who do not stand for the flag.
Scott Rishel
Grafton