To the editor: On his campaign Facebook page, Cedarburg School Board candidate Scott Sidney wrote: “Spending on programming or services which don’t contribute to the core mission of the school wastes resources.” I asked him to explain what he considered a “waste of resources.” He has not replied.
The Cedarburg School District’s mission is, “to provide an exemplary education that challenges students in a nurturing environment to develop into lifelong learners, to become responsible adults, and to achieve their goals and dreams.”
Developing lifelong learners is an ambitious goal. It means not only providing an education in academic subjects, but also fostering curiosity and imagination. The desire to learn, and to keep learning, relies on a steady influx of awareness brought about by new and varied experiences.
To nurture is to care for something, and to encourage its growth and development. Schools do that by providing academic and emotional support to students. Children do not check their emotional needs at the door each morning and pick them up at the end of the day. CSD’s mission is to be a nurturing environment, and so it cannot treat students as simply robotic information repositories that process and regurgitate data on command.
We live and blossom in the spaces between facts and figures. That space is nebulous; not easy to grasp or quantify because it doesn’t translate into a spreadsheet or statistics. Nevertheless, it cannot be trivialized or ignored. An education is never a waste when the whole person is its endeavor. Supporting students’ social and emotional needs is never a waste. Encouraging their artistic, musical, athletic and creative talents is never a waste. It takes more than just reading, writing and arithmetic to develop responsible adults that can achieve their goals and dreams. That, after all, is the mission.
Jessica Martischang
Cedarburg