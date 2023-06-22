To the editor: Wisconsin’s Assembly lost the citizen vote when GOP lawmakers supported to keep in place the archaic 1849 abortion law. They lost to newly elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, an advocate for women’s health care rights. Lawmakers are scrambling for redemption. They have chosen education.
In an article, Wisconsin State Sen. Duey Strobel (R-Cedarburg) promotes using Mississippi's educational standards in Wisconsin. Not sure if he has “read” that Mississippi is ranked 48th at the bottom for U.S. literacy and numeracy education.
The state of Wisconsin is ranked with higher standards at 12th. Research has long linked strong reading skills with math achievement. Not sure what Stroebel's intention is.
If it is not broken, why fix it? Stroebel is now a sponsor of a Wisconsin bill requiring advice and consent of the Senate for public instruction.
Stroebel released his public statement before Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s Superintendent for the State Department for Public Instruction could voice opposition. This GOP strategy is similar to Florida’s Gov. DeSantis signing legislation at midnight.
Education policy requires a high level of expertise, which our state legislature may not have. Micro-managing Wisconsin, one of the highest ranked educational systems in the country by lawmakers does not look like a good idea.
Ken Bretl - Fredonia