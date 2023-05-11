To the editor: We would like to take a moment to thank the Cedarburg School District Elementary Schools, PTOs and families for their support of the fifth annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive for Ozaukee Food Alliance.
Stuff the Bus Food Drive this year collected over 4,700 pounds of food for Ozaukee Food Alliance, a local food pantry! Stuff the Bus has become the largest food drive for Ozaukee Food Alliance at such a crucial time of the year when food drives slow down. The incredible amount of donated food and toiletries by the Cedarburg families help stock the pantry shelves before the busy summer months and offers more food for patrons to choose off the shelf.
We are so grateful for Principal Ramos, Principal Little and Principal Kleeba for their support year after year of this community initiative. This year the principals even agreed to make it a friendly competition between the schools for a Stuff the Bus Trophy, with the losing principals presenting to the winning principal. This amazing collaboration and enthusiasm from the principals and their PTOs helped make this year's total of food collected a record year!
We would also like to thank the Cedarburg Elementary parents who volunteered their time at the food pantry to help sort and organize all the food donations. Over a dozen parents sorted 4,700 pounds. of food in less than three hours!
Lastly, we are grateful to Adam and Amy Wetzel from College H.U.N.K.S Moving Company and a Parkview Family, for donating their moving truck and team and Eddie and Michelle Sauer from Cedarburg/Grafton Coin Laundromat and a Thorson Family, for donating lunch for all food sorting volunteers.
Kathleen Shane and Katie Draeger Thorson PTO, Stuff the Bus Planning Committee