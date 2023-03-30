To the editor: Thank you for your many year’s of support to the United Way of Northern Ozaukee County on an annual basis. It is your dedication to continually answer the call when others are in need that we wanted to share with you an update of our current campaign.
Today I had the privilege of participating in on our agency visits. It is one of my favorite days of the year as a UWNO Board member. We get to hear the stories of success and struggles from all our agency partners.
It is apparent that as individuals and families are learning to adjust to new household budgets with today’s inflationary challenges, so too are our local non-for-profit partners. Unfortunately for our community partners, this just means the need to help others is growing in Ozaukee County.
The United Way helps those in our communities who need it most — our elderly, our mentally and physically challenged, our neglected, our abused and our children. Locally, the United Way of Northern Ozaukee provides financial support to 15 local programs provided by 12 agencies.
Your generosity and support of the United Way will help ensure our neighbors receive the help they need. Together, with your help we are helping build and support a stronger community.
To help us reach our goal of over $400,000. Please consider donating to our 2023 campaign by contacting Barbara Bates-Nelson at 248-613-7855, unitedwayno@gmail.com or visit our website, www.unitedwayno.org.
Let’s get ready to Live United!
Tony Matera
UWNO Board Member and Past President
Port Washington