To the editor: I am writing in support of Scott Sidney and Corey Kubichka. I am a firm believer in parental rights. As a mom I know every child is different, and a parent or legal guardian should always be the one to make the final decision for their child. These two candidates also believe the same, and they want to continue advancement for the students as well as the taxpayers of Cedarburg. Scott has expressed his interest and the importance to looking into a classical education curriculum, and he would also like to be in the know with what Dr. Clark means with an alternative to SEL. Corey has also expressed that there is a gap between parents and teachers communication, and he would like to help close that gap and increase communication and parental involvement.
I know that the parents of Cedarburg students care, and I know that all we want is what is best for the children. These two candidates have the time and interest to work with parents and keep Cedarburg schools on the right path.
Heidi Rath
Cedarburg