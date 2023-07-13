To the editor: I don’t think Republicans and Democrats are all that different in love of family, respect for law enforcement and understanding that education is important. How those values are expressed puts us in different camps.
In my childhood, people respected the profession of educator. I think parents came to realize how difficult it is to teach when they had to participate during the worldwide pandemic. Some came out of that with a deeper respect for the profession. Conservatives suddenly seemed to believe that something nefarious was going on in the classroom and began this “parent’s rights” crusade. They want taxpayers to fund their religious and fundamentalist schools so they can opt out of public education. They are banning books.
The devolving is frightening.
Defunding the police is not a platform of the Democratic Party. Democrats appreciate law enforcement when the manner of enforcement is fair and appropriate. We know it’s a hard job, but do not support racial discrimination or undue force. Good police officers don’t either.
I believe in fair taxation. Shouldn’t the super-wealthy pay their fair share despite their lawyers who find loopholes? Our taxes go to build and repair our roads and parks.
Other agencies monitor the weather, river levels and the cleanliness of where we swim.
Sadly, public health, another stalwart of our communities, has been villainized by Republicans during the pandemic.
I’m voting for Democrat Bob Tatterson in the July 18 special election for Assembly District 24 where I live. I think most of us believe in a woman’s right to choose, support public education and are not at war with the very idea of government.
Let’s choose someone who wants to be a part of governing for the people. I’m impressed with Bob Tatterson’s background.
Google him. I hope you vote for him July 18.
Dan Stern - Mequon