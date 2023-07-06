To the editor: We recently hosted a family reunion at Harrington Beach State Park. Kids of all ages had a great time playing in the sand and swimming in Lake Michigan. How fortunate we are to have so many options in Ozaukee County for swimming, picnicking, hiking or resting on a bench to watch birds.
I know who is fighting to keep our environment clean and expand public green space as the population grows to create more demand. It wasn’t the anonymous Republican on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. They killed the DNR Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant that the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust desperately needed to preserve green space at the clay bluffs south of Port Washington. Gov. Evers stepped in to save the project. Meanwhile, the Republican legislators wasted over two million taxpayer dollars challenging the election of President Biden.
I have been switched to the new Assembly District 24 gerrymandered by Republicans. My vote in the upcoming special election of July 18 goes to Bob Tatterson. He’s been a longtime champion of the environment. His background is the right mix to serve this district. He has business and economic acumen as witnessed by his investment in Wisconsin start-up businesses and his service on nonprofit boards that must be fiscally careful.
Tatterson supports a woman’s right to choose. He believes we need to enact common-sense gun-safety laws. He’s a strong supporter of public education and educators. He believes in working together and listening to the concerns of those with different points of view. I noted in a mailer promoting his opponent that the word “Republican” was only once in small print. Tatterson is a moderate, sensible and transparent Democrat who believes in compromise. Please vote on or before July 18 for Bob Tatterson. His website will show if you’re in his district. bobtatterson.com.
Larry Sanders - Mequon