To the editor: It is time to bring common sense legislation back to Wisconsin for everyone. In the past few weeks, we have seen the Wisconsin Republican majority in the State Senate and Assembly ignore the needs of millions of us. By cutting funding for the UW system, we will see tuition go up; by increasing funding for voucher schools; we will see local property taxes go up; by creating an income tax system that favors millionaires; we will see our state income taxes go up. We will see the shutting down of more rural hospitals because they refuse to take the Medicaid expansion money that we have already given the federal government.
If you live in the 24th Assembly District (village of Grafton, town of Grafton, parts of Mequon, Germantown and parts of Menomonee Falls,) you have a chance to vote for Bob Tatterson on July 18. Bob believes in a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. He believes that the 1849 abortion bill needs to be amended. Bob believes in sensible gun safety laws unlike his opponent, Paul Melotik, who voted to make Ozaukee County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Bob’s opponent believes in the 1849 abortion ban and he also believes, that “no fault” divorce laws should be outlawed in Wisconsin.
Bob’s experience as a businessman created more jobs than Foxconn! Bob’s personal background as a father, husband, volunteer firefighter and community volunteer are remarkable. It is time to elect this really good man to the Assembly. If you live in AD 24 please vote to bring common sense back to Wisconsin government.
Deb Dassow - Cedarburg