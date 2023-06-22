To the editor: There is a special election on July 18 for Assembly District 24. This district was recently redrawn (gerrymandered) by Republicans to unfairly favor their party. It sprawls from Menomonee Falls to all of Grafton. I live in the narrow connecting band in Mequon between the two.
Bob Tatterson, a Mequon resident, is stepping up to run as a moderate fair-minded Democrat interested in working with others who want collegial compromise in the assembly. Bob’s website will inform you if you are in his district and of his qualifications and political positions — www.bobtatterson.com.
In partisan elections, we know what each party is about. We know that Democrat candidates are for abortion rights, gun-safety measures, election integrity, protecting the air, water, and land from degradation, fair taxation and creating jobs. Watching the day-and-night crews expanding the deteriorated I-43, I see clearly how President Biden’s infrastructure funding stimulates the economy. Fairly paid workers use their checks to buy things — from houses to ice cream at the local businesses.
The Wisconsin Legislature is close to what is called a “supermajority.” This is when Republicans have enough elected members to override a veto by Governor Evers. In Oct. 2022, Republicans tried to pick apart our voting methods through 20 bills. They were and still are in denial that President Biden won the election. Gov. Evers vetoed those bills. Never forget that over a million of our tax dollars were spent by Republican legislators who failed to prove election fraud. Is this fiscal responsibility? The Republican Party must not have total power in Wisconsin.
Republicans haven’t yet been successful at messing with absentee voting or voting early. So, if you are going to be unavailable July 18, request an absentee ballot here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Vote-Absentee-By-Mail Your vote for Bob Tatterson could be the decider of a balanced government.
Nancy Camden - Mequon