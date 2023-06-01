To the editor: The Cedarburg Legion Auxiliary Unit 288 would like to thank the following sponsors and donors to our Kentucky Derby FUNdraiser that was held at the Legion Post on May 6. Funds raised will be directed to the organization Wisconsin Women 4 Our Troops, which fills and pays for shipping of care packages to troops deployed. (www.wiwomen4rtroops.org)
Thank you to our sponsors, Mel’s Charities and American Legion Post 288, for your generous donations.
Thank you Maggie Dobson for your support. The biggest of thank you's to Terry King for providing the music and entertainment for the afternoon!
Thank you to Piggly Wiggly for selling event tickets in advance for us at the store. Thank you to all our wonderful community donors for your contributions to our raffle: Cedarburg Starbucks, The Paperie & Co., Union House, Lime Cantina, Maxwell’s, Otto’s Liquor, Delicately Delicious, Out and Out, Chocolate Factory, Frannie’s Market, The Farmstead, Stilt House, Toast, Groths Country Garden, Jim’s Grille, Rebellion Brewing, Ritz Nail Salon, Tomaso’s, Cedarburg Mercantile, Rivoli Theatre, Cedar Creek Winery and Cedarburg Roastery. The items made spectacular raffle baskets and we encouraged all who attended to patronise your establishments.
Thank you to everyone in the community who attended the event! Thank you to the Legion for their support of this event as well. A huge shout out to the Auxiliary members who helped prior to the event and at the event. It was a seamless event because of you.
Susan Grosskoph and Jeanne Paprocki
Kentucky Derby
FUNdraiser ‘23 ALA Unit 288