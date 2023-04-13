To the editor: I would like to thank the citizens of Grafton for all the support and confidence in me the past 12 years. I was honored to be one of your Village Board Trustees.
During that time, we have seen many positive changes in our great community. From a volunteer fire department to becoming a Village Department with a full-time fire chief and assistant, with six full time firefighters and EMTs, plus volunteers as well. Our Police Department combining resources to be a part of the Ozaukee County Dispatch Center. New programs were instituted in the village creating a community that protect us in many new ways. I want to thank them all for keeping us safe.
We’ve seen vacant areas in the Village grow into beautiful structures like Lumber Yard 1505 and Village Point Commons. Grafton has become a prime community in Ozaukee County. The housing market in Grafton has seen four new subdivisions: Shady Hallow, Blue Stem, River Bend Meadows and our newest one, Stonewall Farms, flourish.
We’ve seen major retailers come to our wonderful community. These are great additions to our retail market that occurred with the cooperation of our community development department. This department has helped create some thriving businesses that our growing community needed. With all of the many wonderful things happening in Grafton, it is no wonder our housing and retail markets are thriving. With the rich Blues history, we have seen major hotels built along I-43. It would seem our hidden gem is starting to shine brighter to many more.
It has been a real honor and pleasure of mine to be involved in some capacity with all these projects and some major changes in our village. Some of the decisions were easier than others, but no matter what decisions were made, we felt they were in the best interest of the citizens of Grafton.
As I leave office, I see a new president, as well as two new trustees, who will be replacing those that are moving on. These new individuals are all hoping to make Grafton even better with their new ideas.
Once again, I want to thank you all for your support, especially my wife Nan. I would not have had this opportunity without all your support. I’m very proud to be a part of the history of this great community. This is where Nan and I raised our family. I am honored to have played a part in shaping the future of this wonderful small town where we all live, work and enjoy our lives.
Dave Antoine
Grafton Village Trustee, 2011-2023