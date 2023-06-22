To the editor: As members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Peter Wollner Unit 288, Cedarburg we hold a special place in our hearts for the parents, siblings, spouses and friends of those who served. We can’t help but think of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home.
While Memorial Day is our unofficial “start of summer,” it is important to remember the reason for the holiday: Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedom. It is our privilege to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads on Memorial Day in recognition of their service.
The Poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has become the internationally recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain; 100% of poppy donations go directly to help veterans, military and their families. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 288 distributed poppies as a tribute to our fallen warriors.
We want to thank Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly, Speedway, Otto’s and Fiddleheads for allowing members, SAL members, and Legionnaires to distribute poppies on National Poppy Day, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. We thank the community and the businesses for their generosity.
The American Legion Auxiliary is a patriotic service organization, with nearly threequarters of a million members and more 8,000 units in communities across the nation. The ALA serves nearly one million veterans every year. To learn more about the Auxiliary's mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.cedarburglegion288.org or www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Shirley Krier, Poppy Chairwoman
Carol Szudrowitz - American Legion Auxiliary
Peter Wollner Unit 288, Cedarburg