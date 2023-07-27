To the editor: I want to first thank my family and friends for their unwavering support throughout this campaign. While it was certainly a sprint, they stood by my side during the long days of campaigning. To our supporters and volunteers, thank you for taking time out of your busy summer schedules to attend parades, knock on doors and participate in community events. Because of their support, our campaign was able to make thousands of voter contacts in a short amount of time.
I am proud of the positive campaign we ran. Despite being outspent and facing an opponent that was recently on the ballot, we carried our message focused on common sense reforms to the entire district. We didn’t get distracted by the false smears. We talked about the issues I’m passionate about: expanding education opportunities for all, supporting law enforcement and public safety, championing small businesses and conserving our state’s natural resources. I am looking forward to immediately joining my Assembly colleagues and focusing on these issues, with the goal of maintaining Wisconsin’s place as the best state to raise a family and grow a business. Thank you for your vote!
Paul Melotik
Representative-elect, District 24
Grafton