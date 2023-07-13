To the editor: The Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary would like to thank those who supported the 23rd annual Rotary Music Festival drum & bugle corps show on July 3 at the Cedarburg High School Athletic Field. The grandstand was packed on a glorious summer evening to hear musical entertainment by some of the finest drum & bugle corps in the nation.
Over the past two-plus decades, the Rotary Music Festival has raised nearly $1 million to fund student scholarships, civic projects and many other charitable causes.
The Music Festival would not be possible without the help of many local businesses and individuals who stepped forward to offer their financial support. We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous contributions. Our lead sponsor was Ozaukee Bank’s Gift to the Future. Major sponsors included: Ansay & Associates, Bank First, Carlson Tool, Eric Von Schledorn Auto Group, Landmark Feed, Seed & Supply, Levy & Levy Attorneys at Law, Master Print Wear, Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly, Phillipp Lithography, Port Washington State Bank, VanderBloemen Group and Yamato Corp.
Contributing sponsors included: American Natural Premium, Beechwood Sales & Service, Bella Lei Salon Spa Boutique, Blount Orthopaedic Associates, Cedarburg Auto Repair & Service, Cedarburg Light & Water Utility, Cedarburg Overhead Door, Collins & Company Realty, Gibb Building Maintenance, Gilman Precision, Grob, Inc., Hawkins Ash CPAs, Richard & Barbara Janssen, Kemps, Jeff & Marian Knorr, La Rosa Landscape Co., Inc., Meijer- Grafton Store, Mel’s Charities, Mid-America Seasonings, Newman Chevrolet, Gary & Sharon Newman, Layton & Barbara Olsen, Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin, PJS investment Management, Sommer’s Automotive, Visual Image Photography, Wilo, Mark & Judy Ziebell and Zuern Building Products & Design Center.
We also want to recognize our continuing supporters who provided in-kind services: Event Location: Cedarburg School District Housing for the Corps: Cedarburg High School, Grafton High School, John Long Middle School and University School of Milwaukee Housing for the Judges: Washington House Inn Creative Services: Henke & Associates Sponsor Banners: Beechwood Sales & Service / Sprecher Concessions: Cedarburg High School Band Parents Emergency Services: Cedarburg Fire Dept. & EMT and Cedarburg Police Department Local Media Coverage: Ozaukee County News Graphic Last, but not least, a huge thanks to all who attended to cheer on the corps. You have helped the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club make a difference in our own communities and throughout the world.
We look forward to seeing you again on July 3, 2024!
Layton Olsen, Rotary Music Festival Chairman